Benue coalition urges Osibanjo to prosecute leaders of Miyetti Allah

COALITION of socio-cultural organisations in Benue State comprising the Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny ‘Igede yesterday in Makurdi, called on the acting president, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, to order the arrest of the president of Miyetti Allah, Abdullahi Bello, and the secretary, Saleh Alhassan, and charge them to court for inciting herdsmen […]

