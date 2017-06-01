Benue Disburses N100m Interest Free Loan Youths, Women

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has approved the released of N100 million loan for disbursement to over 20,000 youths and women that recently acquired training in various agro and allied industrial skills.

Governor Ortom who made this known yesterday in makurdi, while addressing the trainees said, the loan facility which is interest free is put together in conjunction with the Centre for Youth and Women Skill Acquisition, CYWSA..

He explained that the loan would be drawn from a Central Bank CBN, facility and announced the constitution of a committee to ensure that the money gets to the right beneficiaries for proper use.

Governor Ortom said the Commissioner for Finance, Mr David Olofu, would head the committee and maintained that he approved the loan in order to encourage the NGO that organized the training, government appointees that coordinated the training and the women and youths that participated in the exercise.

He promised to continue to fund activities that could create wealth for the people, especially the unemployed, noting that women, youths and the disabled occupy priority positions in his development agenda for the people.

According to him, the trainees would become change agents in Benue as the nation struggles to get out of the recession.

While promising to strengthen training programmes for the unemployed so that many more would benefit, the governor said such programmes would discouraged idleness.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths and Sports Development, Professor Jonathan Uever, had explained that the governor approved timely release of funds for the training while the President of the NGO that organized the training in collaboration with the Benue state government, Mr.Francis Udense, applauded state government’s efforts in sponsoring over 20,000 citizens for the training.

The post Benue Disburses N100m Interest Free Loan Youths, Women appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

