Benue: Forum lauds SDGs, NEPAD, warns against mischief makers

Group, Benue Renaissance Forum, has lauded the office of the Special Adviser on Development Cooperation, SDGs, and NEPAD in Benue State for intervening in the construction of 42 fully equipped modern primary health care centres with referral vehicles and drugs. The forum, however, warned individuals who have constituted themselves as merchants of blackmail to intimidate […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

