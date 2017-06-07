Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue, Kogi, top list of states owing workers in Nigeria (FULL LIST)

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Workers in Benue, Kogi, Abia, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti State have not received salaries in 2017, a survey conducted by BudgIT has shown. The civic tech organisation, in a statement on Tuesday, said up to 20 states owed their workers, including pensioners their entitlements ranging from one to 36 months. Lagos, Kano, Sokoto and others […]

Benue, Kogi, top list of states owing workers in Nigeria (FULL LIST)

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.