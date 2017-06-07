Benue, Kogi, top list of states owing workers in Nigeria (FULL LIST)

Workers in Benue, Kogi, Abia, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti State have not received salaries in 2017, a survey conducted by BudgIT has shown. The civic tech organisation, in a statement on Tuesday, said up to 20 states owed their workers, including pensioners their entitlements ranging from one to 36 months. Lagos, Kano, Sokoto and others […]

Benue, Kogi, top list of states owing workers in Nigeria (FULL LIST)

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

