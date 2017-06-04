Benue LG elections: APC sweeps all 23 chairmanship positions and 276 councilorship seats

BY PETER DURU

MAKURDI – All Progressive Congress, APC, has won all the 23 local government chairmanship seats in the council elections held Saturday in Benue state.

The party also won all the councilorship positions in the 276 wards of the state with some of the candidates returned unopposed.

Chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSIEC Dr. John Tsuwa who announced the results off the election on Sunday at the headquarter of the commission in Makurdi said the election went without much hitches.

Tsuwa who declined to issue figures garnered by the various parties said, “the figures are not ready at the moment but the APC won all the available positions.”

He confirmed that eight political parties participated in the exercise including Accord Party, APC, PDP, SDP, ACB, PPP, LP and NNPP.

The chairman commended the parties, electorates, security agencies and officials of the commission for ensuring a smooth conduct of the exercise and further expressed happiness that no case of violence or snatching of ballot boxes were recorded in the exercise.

