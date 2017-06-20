Benue Muslims, Christians back Open Grazing Prohibition Law

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Muslim and Christian faithful, yesterday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, held a procession in support of the state’s recently-signed Open Grazing Prohibition Law.

The peaceful protesters, led by Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Akpen Leva, and the Chief Imam of Gboko Central Mosque, Sheikh Ibrahim Bala, were received by Governor Samuel Ortom at the state’s Government House.

In his speech, the Chief Imam of Gboko Central Mosque, who spoke on behalf of Muslims, said Muslims in the state supported the law because it was a panacea to the age-long crisis between Benue farmers and herdsmen.

He warned the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Kautal Hore to desist from any act that can threaten the peace of the state.

On his part, Reverend Leva said the religious groups took to the streets to support the new law, stressing that its coming will put an end to over 17 years of mindless killings and invasion of several Benue communities by herdsmen.

Receiving the religious leaders, Governor Ortom urged everyone to respect the new law, saying that at the end of November the government will start the implementation and prosecution of offenders of the law.

