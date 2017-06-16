Benue Police burst kidnap gang led by Gana’s associates

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Benue State Police Command has busted two kidnap syndicate of eight in Makurdi and Katsina-Ala including a gang of four allegedly led by a woman believed to be an associate of the wanted militant leader, Terwase Agwaza, also known as Gana, who a week ago abducted a Katsina/Ala-based businessman.

The police operation also led to the arrest of three women whose responsibilities were to provide food for the victims, who was rescued alive.

The arrest is coming few days after Governor Samuel Ortom assented to the anti-kidnapping bill, which prescribed death penalty for offenders.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Bashir Makama, said the businessman was kidnapped alongside his son, who was later released to source N20 million as ransom for his father.

Makama said: “We tracked them from intercepts; that case gave us sleepless nights, but we got them in their hideout after a gun battle at Abaji in Katsina/Ala and the notorious criminal, Bem Uga, alias Jugas Jnr, and one Oraondo, alias Bishop, were also nabbed without any ransom paid for the releases of the victim, who was rescued alive.

“During investigations, we discovered that the lady, who was arrested had the responsibility of pencilling down those to be kidnapped and those to be killed by the gang.

“They are all associates of Gana, the wanted militant leader. Among them is the driver of Gana’s wife, Queen. They are all giving us useful information.

“Also arrested, after reliable information, is one Victor Ayanngor, who conspired with Ordue Abraham, Kelvin Dankor and Emmanuel Terver to kidnap his girlfriend and collect N200,000 ransom.”

