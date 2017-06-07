Benue Recruits 4,150 Cooks For Schools’ Feeding Programme

The Benue Government has recruited 4,150 cooks for the Federal Government’s primary schools’ feeding programme.

The Focal Person in charge of the Social Investment Office in Benue, Mr Terhide Utaan, made the disclosure at a news conference in Makurdi on Wednesday.

“All items needed for the smooth take off of the programme are in place.

“The Federal Government is expected to spend N3.81 billion on the feeding annually,’’ he stated.

Utaan said that 272,818 pupils had been profiled out of 949,047 pupils expected to benefit from the exercise in Benue.

He said that the state had also enlisted 9,094 youths in the first batch of its job creation and youth empowerment scheme.

According to him, 5,000 of the selected youths will go into teaching.

He disclosed that up to 100,000 youths would eventually be recruited and trained as artisans in the scheme.

Utaan explained that 9,833 youths applied for the first phase of the scheme, noting that they had since assumed duties.

He said that 31,740 youths had similarly, enlisted in the N-power volunteer scheme in the state.

Utaan said that selection of youths between 18 and 35 years in the second batch of the scheme would commence on June 13.

According to him, a total of N9.52 million will be spent monthly on paying selected youths.

He said that identification of market cooperatives under the government’s enterprise and empowerment had also commenced.

The officer said the cooperatives would benefit from small loans of between N10, 000 to 100,000 earmarked to support small businesses.

Utaan listed poor understanding of implementation processes by ministries, departments and agencies as a key problem facing the scheme.

The social investment programme is an initiative of the Federal Government, designed to reduce poverty in Nigeria. (NAN)

