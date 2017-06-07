Benue recruits 4,150 cooks for schools’ feeding

The Benue Government has recruited 4,150 cooks for the Federal Government’s primary schools’ feeding programme. The Focal Person in charge of the Social Investment Office in Benue, Mr Terhide Utaan, made the disclosure at a news conference in Makurdi on Wednesday. “All items needed for the smooth take off of the programme are in place.…

The post Benue recruits 4,150 cooks for schools’ feeding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

