Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue Reps member canvasses for North Central Development Commission

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As a way of bringing succour to the victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks across the middle belt region of Nigeria, a federal lawmaker, Hon. Mark Terseer Gbillah, has recommended the establishment of North Central Development Commission (NCDC). It could be recalled that, the National Assembly recently passed the bill for the establishment of North East […]

Hello. Add your message here.