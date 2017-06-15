Benue Reps member canvasses for North Central Development Commission

As a way of bringing succour to the victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks across the middle belt region of Nigeria, a federal lawmaker, Hon. Mark Terseer Gbillah, has recommended the establishment of North Central Development Commission (NCDC). It could be recalled that, the National Assembly recently passed the bill for the establishment of North East […]

Benue Reps member canvasses for North Central Development Commission

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

