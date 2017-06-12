Benue to hold maiden youths entrepreneurship summit

About 600 youths are to participate in the first Benue Youths Entrepreneurship Summit, aimed at promoting productivity, morals and patriotism among Benue youths.

The two-day summit, billed for June 14 and June 15 in Makurdi, is to be hosted by the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, initiated by Mrs Eunice Ortom, Wife of Benue Governor.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee of the summit, Pastor Dave Ogbole, made this known in an interview with the Newsmen Markurdi.

He said that the 600 youths would be drawn from each of the wards in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Ogbole said that the youths would be exposed to culturally relevant entrepreneurship of global standards that would help them to be self-reliant.

“The summit is aimed, among others things, at creating in the Benue youth, a mindset toward productivity, patriotism and enterprise,’’ he said.

The chairman also said that the summit would create a network of systems and institutions that would benefit the Benue youth.

According to him, the Minister for Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe would attend the event, which would have the theme “Made in Benue is Possible”.

