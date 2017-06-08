Benue to use junior secondary schools for skills acquisition

The Benue government says it will convert some junior secondary schools to vocational institutions to enhance skills acquisition among youths. Mr Philip Tachin, Executive Chairman, Benue Universal Basic Education Board, who announced this on Thursday in Makurdi, said that the conversion would take off by the next academic session. “We have already engaged young graduates and experienced hands to handle the training of those to be admitted into the skills acquisition institutions,” Tachin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

