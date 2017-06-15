Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Berger paints explains industrial dispute, assures shareholders – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Berger paints explains industrial dispute, assures shareholders
Daily Trust
The Management of a frontline paint manufacturing company, Berger Paints Plc has assured the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public that the peaceful demonstration by some sections of the staff over the exit date for gratuity would not have …
Picketing of Berger Paints continues as negotiations failThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.