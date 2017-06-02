Beverly Naya & Ycee Make Bedazzling Appearances On Tush Magazine Issue 16 Cover

As always, urban youth magazine – Tush Magazine is delighted to announce the release of its latest issue with actress Beverly Naya and rapper YCEE as it cover page personalities.

This issue is focused on the strides of both personalities and how they have grown to become household names in their respective industries.

Featured also on the 16th issue of the magazine is Advertising guru – Steve Babaeko, Talented actor – Samuel Ajibola otherwise popularly known as “Spiff”, Fashion stylist – TI Nathan, Falz’ producer – Sess Beats, Budding artiste – Jekein, Fashion blogger – Ifeoma alongside other educating and interesting articles.

Tush Magazine is available in both digital and print versions.

Get the digital version via bit.ly/tm16download

Photo Credit:

Photography – Anny Roberts

Styling – Emmy Kasbit (Beverly) Josh Amor (YCEE)

Hair – Emmanuel

