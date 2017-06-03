Pages Navigation Menu

Beverly OSU is engaged [Photos]

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment

Former Big brother Africa star and Nigerian actress, Beverly Ada Osu haa been up and about flashes an engagement ring on social media for all to see. The ebony beauty has been in a heated romance which she has struggled and failed to keep off from social media. See photos below:   Big congrats to …

The post Beverly OSU is engaged [Photos] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

