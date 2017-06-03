Beverly OSU is engaged [Photos]

Former Big brother Africa star and Nigerian actress, Beverly Ada Osu haa been up and about flashes an engagement ring on social media for all to see. The ebony beauty has been in a heated romance which she has struggled and failed to keep off from social media. See photos below: Big congrats to …

The post Beverly OSU is engaged [Photos] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

