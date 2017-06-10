Beware of bogus negotiators, militants tell Presidency, Delta Govt

By Emma Amaize and Festus Ahon

NEW Delta Avengers, the militant group, which threatened to resume fresh attacks on oil installations in Delta State by June ending, yesterday, cautioned the Presidency and Delta State Government to be wary of fraudsters and dubious negotiators, who claimed to be in ceasefire talks with the group.

The group in a statement by the spokesperson, self-styled Cpl. Oleum Bellum, said: “Further to the start of ‘Operation Cripple Oil’ in Delta State, the Senate of the New Delta Avengers has warned the Presidency and Delta State Government against the latest jamboree plans to settle some 419ers, who claim that they have reached out to the New Avengers.’ “We have not met and are not meeting with any so-called stakeholders for any reason whatsoever and our plans remain to cripple oil operations in Delta until the Pharoah in Delta decides to let “our people go.

Our plans are going accordingly and our voice will reverberate from Escravos, Otunana, Otorogun, Forcados, Benikrukru, Ogulagha through Olomoro and other places where oil is producing fund for Okowa and his government to siphon and use to build distance land at our detriment,” the militant group said.

It asserted: “For the purpose of emphasis, we like to state that our grouse is with the Dr Ifeanyi Okowa government in Delta State and all members of his cabal, who have connived to pillage and neglect our communities. The Nigerian Army, DSS and others should not be drawn into what they know nothing about. Our demands are simple: We want funds meant for the development of our oil communities to go to our oil communities. The current scam, nepotism, tribal government must stop. From Ibori to Uduaghan and now Ifeanyi Okowa, the only language this government understands and listens to is violence.

“We want to restate our demand to the Federal Government that Okowa must be made to account for all funds that have accrued to the state from 13% resource control money and for him to disclose how much he has given for the development of our communities through the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC,” it said..

The group added: “He must start releasing fund to DESOPADEC so that projects can be ongoing in our communities and contractors, who are dying from debts and hopelessness must start receiving fund to galvanise our communities and economy.”

The post Beware of bogus negotiators, militants tell Presidency, Delta Govt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

