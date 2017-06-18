Beyoncé and Jay Z Welcome Twins

Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed their twins, according to multiple reports.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source reportedly told People, who reported the arrival on Saturday night.

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé revealed she was expecting twins via social media in February.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the songstress captioned a photo of herself in lingerie holding her growing belly, “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters.”

In the photo, which broke a record for the most liked picture on Instagram, Bey is surrounded by flowers and wearing a sheer veil over her head.

In May, the singer celebrated with a star-studded baby shower. Guests included La La Anthony, fellow mom-to-be Serena Williams and former Destiny’s Child band mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Twitter have also hilariously lost it over the reported announcement.

