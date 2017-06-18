Beyonce gives birth to twins

35-year-old U.S popular singer, Beyonce, has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, according to several reports.

Beyonce, a rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

E! News, citing multiple unidentified sources on Saturday, reported the birth and that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were seen at a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday.

Us Weekly, also citing multiple unidentified sources, reported that the couple welcomed twins earlier this week.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” one unidentified source told PEOPLE.

Reuters said it could not verify the reports. A representative for Beyonce did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The celebrity news websites did not provide additional details, such as the date and time the twins were born or the sex of the infants.

Beyonce, one of the most powerful women in the music business, announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account in February along with an image of her posed in lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump.

The announcement got more than eight million “likes” in the first 24 hours to become the “most-liked” Instagram ever.

The R&B singer performed live at the Grammy awards in Los Angeles two weeks later, proudly displaying her swelling belly in a motherhood-themed show.

She has since posted numerous pictures of her bare baby bump on her social media accounts.

The birth of Blue Ivy caused a paparazzi storm in 2012, with New York’s Lenox Hill hospital shutting down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music’s royal couple.

Tweets have flooded the twitter on the birth, including that of Destiny’s grandchild‏ which said: “everybody: the twins are here. me: I’ll wait for Beyoncé to tell us FROM HER OWN MOUTH about Houston & Brooklyn.”

E! News‏ said “Ring the alarm! Beyoncé and Jay Z have officially welcomed twins”

“Waiting on #Beyonce to post a picture of the twins,’Mamba Out‏ said.

Grey Zayn posted a supposed medical team jubilating.

This is probably how the hospital staff that helped #Beyonce give birth to the twins are feeling right now pic.twitter.com/oknSmqhPGO

The post Beyonce gives birth to twins appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

