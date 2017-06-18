Beyoncé Has “Reportedly” Given Birth To Twins In Los Angeles

There are strong reports emerging from several prominent media outlets in the US that Beyoncé has given birth to twins in Los Angeles.

A number of reputable celebrity news websites – Entertainment Weekly, US Weekly and People magazines – confirmed the news on Saturday but the exact date of the birth and gender of the babies are yet to be publicly announced, BBC reports.

This follows almost a week of speculation about whether the pop superstar had secretly gone into labour.

News that the songstress had given birth, which was first reported by People magazine and US Weekly, ignited social media, with the so-called “Bey hive” fan group buzzing over the yet unrevealed sexes and names of the latest additions to the Carter Clan.

Also reporting, Entertainment news outlet E! confirmed that the power couple was spotted at a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday.

The speculation became high after an unidentified woman was photographed on Friday carrying a large bouquet of pink, blue and purple flowers — complete with a card that appeared to read “B + J” — along with twin pink and blue balloons in the shape of feet that read “Baby Girl” and “Baby Boy.”

Beyoncé had announced she was expecting twins on the first day of February. The Instagram post immediately broke the internet, getting more than eight million likes in the first 24 hours, and smashing the Guinness World Record to officially become the most-liked post in the site’s history.

Sharing an image of herself on the set of Edward Scissorhands, she told her 103 million followers: “We would like to share our love and happiness.

“We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

She signed off the message “The Carters”, a reference to herself, husband Jay-Z and their child, Blue Ivy, who is just five years old.

