Beyonce’s dad confirms she and Jay Z have welcomed twins with adorable Instagram post

The Carters are said to have welcomed two new additions to the family earlier in the week Beyonce ‘s dad Mathew Carter has confirmed she’s given birth to twins with Jay Z. Mathew Knowles tweeted: “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday.” Along with the post, he shared a picture of balloons, adding: “Happy birthday to …

