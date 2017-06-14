Biafra: 10 agitators sue Buratai
Ten Biafran agitators have filed a suit against Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and 13 others, for their alleged complicity in the 2016 torture and extra-judicial killings of some Biafra protesters. The suit, John Doe, et al vs. Tukur Yusuf Buratai et al, with civil action No. 1:17-cv-01033, has been assigned to Ellen […]
