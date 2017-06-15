Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra Agitation is as a Result of Government’s Zero Value for History – Ben Murray-Bruce | WATCH

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce in a presentation in the Upper Chamber, explained the history of Biafra, why the Igbos fought the first war and why they may be looking to achieve Biafra. He stated that a young Igbo or Nigerian doesnt know this history. He also said Igbos are the most industrous richest individuals, yet feel […]

