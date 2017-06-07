Biafra: Asking Igbos to vacate North is end of Nigeria – Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba political organisation, Afenifere has warned that the three months eviction issued by the Coalition of Northern Youths, CNY, for Igbos to vacate the North may be the beginning of the end of Nigeria. Spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, while reacting to the eviction notice, urged Northern elders to call their youths to order. “Carrying […]

Biafra: Asking Igbos to vacate North is end of Nigeria – Afenifere

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

