Biafra: Buhari has no brain, he fell into Nnamdi Kanu’s trap – Rev. Fr. Obimma [VIDEO]

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

A priest of the Catholic Church, Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma popularly known as Ebube Muonso, has said President Muhammadu Buhari demonstrated a defective thinking capability through the arrest and detention of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. According to him, IPOB and Radio Biafra were ‘booby’ traps intentionally set for him so […]

