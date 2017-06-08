Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Buhari will ensure those who asked Igbos to vacate North are dealt with – APC

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has assured Igbos in the North that President Muhammadu Buhari will ensure that those behind the three-month eviction notice will be arrested and prosecuted. APC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi made the disclosure while assuring Igbos that the Buhari-led Federal Government will ensure their safety in the region. In a statement […]

Biafra: Buhari will ensure those who asked Igbos to vacate North are dealt with – APC

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.