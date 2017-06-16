Biafra: Count South-south out of your agitation, we won’t be slaves again – Group warns Igbos

A socio-political group, South-south Patriots, SSP, has stated that the people of the region would not be part of agitations for the actualization of Biafra. The group reached the decision after its one-day executive meeting in Calabar yesterday, saying that the territory of South-south is not part of Igbo’s agitation for self-determination under a yet-to-be […]

Biafra: Count South-south out of your agitation, we won’t be slaves again – Group warns Igbos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

