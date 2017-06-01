Biafra, Democracy Day dominate Google search

Nigerians took to Google during the week to know more about Biafra and the history of democracy in Africa’s most populous nation.

Google’s Spokesman Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade made the announcement in Lagos on Thursday.

Kola-Ogunlade, who is Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Anglophone West Africa, said the searches were apparently to know more about Biafra.

Some groups observed a sit-at-home protest on May 30, to commemorate the 50th anniversary since the Biafra uprising ended.

Kola-Ogunlade said that Nigerians searched for Democracy Day, Biafra News, Biafra Day, Tiger Woods, Ernesto Valverde and Paul Pogba in the search engine.

According to him, a group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has rejected May 29 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, describing it as fraudulent, unrealistic and escapist.

“The group asked the Federal Government to declare June 12 as Democracy Day instead.

“May 29 was chosen by the last military regime of Gen. Abdul Salaam Abubakar.

“Nigerian researched more on the topic on Google search using the terms: ‘when is democracy day in Nigeria.’

The spokesman said that Nigerians also searched for: “why do we celebrate democracy day in Nigeria.

“History of democracy day in Nigeria and democracy day 2017”.

The searches commenced on May 25 and ended on May 31.

Kola-Ogunlade said there was total shutdown in Nigeria’s South East on May 30, following the Indigenous People of Biafra’s sit-at-home order.

He said that the order was to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration of the defunct Republic of Biafra and also to honour heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle.

The Google chief said that the sit-at-home order was totally complied with in the five states in the South East.

Kola-Ogunlade explained that people searched Google using terms such as ‘Biafra news today’, ‘Biafra latest news’, ‘radio Biafra news’ and ‘radio Biafra’.

The spokesman said that Golf superstar, Tiger Woods’ arrest and charge for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) by the police in Florida on May 29 also trended on Google.

He said that the former golf world number one had to deal with a fresh blow as he struggled to resurrect his career.

“Nigerians went on Google to search for ‘Tiger Woods net worth’, ‘Tiger Woods arrested’, ‘Tiger Woods news’, ‘DUI’ and ‘Serena Williams’.

The Google chief said that Barcelona FC President, Josep Bartomeu, on May 29 officially confirmed the appointment of Ernesto Valverde as the club’s new head coach, replacing Luis Enrique.

Kola-Ogunlade said that sports fanatics Googled ‘Ernesto Valverde profile’, ‘Barcelona’, ‘Who is Ernesto Valverde’ and ‘Barcelona new coach.’

He also said that Paul Pogba’s visit to Mecca to give thanks for a good season trended on Google.

“Paul Pogba visited Islam’s holiest city, Mecca this week to pray and offer his appreciation for a successful season with Manchester United and to mark the beginning of Ramadan.

“Nigerians visited Google to search ‘Paul Pogba religion’, ‘Is Paul pogba a Muslim’, ‘Paul Pogba profile’ and ‘Paul Pogba biography’,” Kola-Ogunlade said.

Google Trends launched in May, 2006, allows one to see how popular search terms and their demography have been overtime on the search engine.

The post Biafra, Democracy Day dominate Google search appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

