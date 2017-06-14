Biafra: Everybody has the right to agitate, but – Umahi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – CHAIRMAN, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi Wednesday said that it was within the fundamental human rights of people to agitate but what mattered most was the way the person goes about to agitate.

Governor Umahi who stated this while fielding questions on behalf of the South East delegation that met with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in a closed-door session at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the meeting was not about the Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, but on the unity of the country.

On how confident he was that the messages from the meeting would be accepted by the IPOB, Umahi who spoke on behalf of the Igbo delegation said, “The meeting is not about IPOB, it is about to stressed the need for security of lives and properties of Nigerians all over Nigeria and to stress the need for a united, honest, fair and equitable Nigeria. That was what the meeting was about.

“It was a wonderful meeting and the message we taking back is that there is hope for a united and peaceful Nigeria and everybody should work hard. We emphasis the need for everybody to restrain from making hate statements. We should be making statements that will be binding us together, statements of love, statements of unity, and statements of hope and of course we should also work very hard.”

On the message the delegations would be sending to the agitators, he said, “Everybody has a right to agitate but we emphasis the need for peaceful agitation. Even you agitate, your wife agitates at home that the feeding money is not enough, so it is fundamental right but is the manner you go about it. So it is not an issue that cannot be resolved.”

The delegation included traditional rulers, the academia, political class and clerics from South East.

