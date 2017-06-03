Biafra: FG may ask court to revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s bail
The Federal Government may ask the Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, on grounds of alleged breach of the conditions of the bail granted him in April, Saturday PUNCH has learnt. Top sources in the Federal Ministry of Justice, […]
