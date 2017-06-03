Biafra: FG may ask court to revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s bail – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Africa


Biafra: FG may ask court to revoke Nnamdi Kanu's bail
The Federal Government may ask the Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, on grounds of alleged breach of the conditions of the bail granted him in April, Saturday PUNCH …
BIAFRA SIT-AT-HOME: People count losses as IPOB, MASSOB count gainVanguard
Biafra: Nigeria Could Seek Revocation Of Nnamdi Kanu's Bail360Nobs.com
Conduct referendum now, IPOB tells FGNigeria Today
The Olisa Blogazine –AppsforPCdaily –YNaija
