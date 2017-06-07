Biafra: Groups Order Igbo People Out Of Northern Nigeria Within 3 Months

A coalition of Northern groups, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, on Tuesday, gave all Igbo people currently residing in the 19 states of the North a three-month ultimatum to quit or be forced out after the expiration of the October 1, 2017 deadline.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, the National President, (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, at a press conference in Kaduna, also said:

“We are also telling our brothers (northerners) out there in the South-East to get prepared to come back home.”

The ultimatum came on the back of a successful sit-at-home order enforced by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on May 30, 2017 which the five South-East states complied with.

The ultimatum was handed down at a well attended press conference held at the Arewa House, Kaduna, on Tuesday.

The text of the press conference was signed by Nastura Ashir Sharif (Arewa Citizens Action for Change); Alhaji Shettima Yerima (Arewa Youth Consultative Forum); Aminu Adam (Arewa Youth Development Foundation); Alfred Solomon, (Arewa Students Forum); Abdul-Azeez Suleiman (Northern Emancipation Network), as well as Joshua Viashman, who signed on behalf of the Northern Youth Vanguard.

The National President of the Northern Emancipation Network, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who read the text of the press conference, noted that the Igbo had become a threat to national unity.

He said: “With the effective date of this declaration, which is today, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, all Igbo currently residing in any part of northern Nigeria are, hereby, served notice to relocate within three months and all northerners residing in the South-East are advised likewise. “All northern civil societies and pressure groups are, by this declaration, mandated to mobilise for sustained, coordinated campaigns at their respective state Government Houses, state Houses of Assembly, local government council secretariats and traditional palaces. “Our first major move shall be to reclaim, assume and assert sole ownership and control of these landed resources currently owned, rented or in any way enjoyed by the …Igbo in any part of northern Nigeria.”

Suleiman warned that the failure of the Igbo to heed the relocation order, the group would mobilise the people of region against them (Igbo).

