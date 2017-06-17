Biafra: Groups want youth confab to discuss way forward

The various ethnic nationality groups in the country have called for a national confab to discuss ways out of the tension generated by recent eviction notice given to Igbos in the North.

The ‎groups met in Abuja where they called for a ceasefire among the various youth groups in the country.

However, they ended the meeting with a demand for convocation of national youth confab.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting was signed by Comrade Eric Oluwale of the Yoruba Youth Council Worldwide and Secretary General Ethnic National Youths Leaders, Comrade Emma Zompal of the Middle Belt Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Barr. Oweilaemi Ereotubo of the Ijaw Youths and Alhaji Ibrahim Waiya of Arewa Northern Youths Assembly.

The communiqué was read by Zompal, flanked by several members of the delegation.

The groups hinged their call for ceasefire on the intervention of former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi.

The communiqué reads: “Having observed with dismay, the ongoing tension across the country, which followed the quit notice given to Igbos in the Northern part of Nigeria, we met today, June 14, 2017 in Abuja and took far reaching decisions.

“We condemned the quit notice served by Arewa youths‎ to Igbos resident in the North and have resolved for peace to reign in all quarters. The meeting has, however, initiated a peace process aimed at reconciling the north and the south east.

“We are still insisting on restructuring of the country in order to guarantee equitable federalism and peaceful co- existence.

“For the collective interest of Nigeria, we are calling for a ceasefire among all the aggrieved youth groups in the country. Pushing this matter too far has grave implication for Nigeria and by extension, the youths.

“We have resolved to toe the line of peace due to the fatherly advice given by the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi, the Okwute Ndigbo. The youths, without hesitation, are ready to heed his advice considering his towering reputation beyond the shores of Nigeria.”

Biafra: Groups want youth confab to discuss way forward appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

