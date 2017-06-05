Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: How FG can deal with agitators – Senator Shehu Sani

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has advised the Federal Government not to use force in addressing the Biafran agitation. Sani said this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Kano. The Senator said dialogue and utmost care should be employed in addressing the renewed agitation. “Although after the civil war, we created institutions […]

