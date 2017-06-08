Biafra: How FG can end agitation – Ex-Perm Sec, Olaopa

Ex-Permanent Secretary at the Presidency, Tunji Olaopa, has canvassed ways call for Biafra can be ended without causing upheavals. Olaopa listed them as devolution of more powers to states and local governments in the South East, introducing a regional government in the South East, reviewing the federal character principle and decentralizing anti-corruption strategy and policing. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

