Biafra: Igbo group calls for probe of IPOB sponsors

The Igbo for Nigeria Movement (INM) has called for the immediate probe of groups and individuals alleged to be sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The national leader of the group, Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, while speaking at a press conference at the weekend, said it was reacting to a shocking revelation made by Society […]

Biafra: Igbo group calls for probe of IPOB sponsors

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

