Biafra: IJaws Visits IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Says They Are Biafrans (Photos)

A great gift was given to the supreme leader of Biafra land, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Ijaw brothers from Biafra land.

A cutlass and Lantern..The cutlass is for him to fight his enemies and the antern is to light his part as he keeps on shining forth until he restores Biafra..

On their visit they said they are Biafrans

