Biafra: IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Sits Down As 2 Able Bodied Men Kneel Down Before Him While Talking To Him (Photos)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu yesterday hosted some well wishers at his home in Afara ,Umahia, the capital of Abia State. But what got people talking – was how the men knelt down through out the course of their chat as the pro-Biafra leader sat down.
See photos below..

 

 

