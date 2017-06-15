Biafra: It is not wrong for people to agitate – Umahi

Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has stated that it is within the fundamental human rights of people to agitate. Governor Umahi made this disclosure while fielding questions on behalf of the South-East delegation that met with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in a closed-door session at the Old […]

