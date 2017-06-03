Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Let Igbos break out of Nigeria, they are now more sophisticated – Gani Adams

Jun 3, 2017

National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams has declared that Yorubas are solidly behind the Igbo people in the struggle for their own country called Biafra. Gani, while fielding questions from the Sun, said he would be that last person to go against the agitation of pro-Biafra groups, adding that it […]

