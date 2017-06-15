Biafra: MASSOB disowns Uwazuruike, reveals why Nnamdi Kanu left him

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, dissociated itself from the visit of the leader of the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike to Kaduna state. The group also gave an insight on why leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, left Uwazuruike. Uwazuruike had met […]

Biafra: MASSOB disowns Uwazuruike, reveals why Nnamdi Kanu left him

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

