Biafra & Niger Delta Agitations Are Unstoppable, If The North Fails To Divide From Nigeria On October 1, We Will Call Them Cowards & Mad People – Ijaw Group

The Ijaw People Development Initiative (IPDI) says the ultimatum given to the Igbo was North’s intention to end Nigeria’s marriage.

The National President of IPDI, Mr. Austin Ozobo, said: “We want to laud the North for its readiness for the dissolution of the false marriage call Nigeria.

However, if they fail to disintegrate as declared, we shall refer to them as cowards and mental unstable people. The Igbo and other Niger Deltans should kindly evacuate the North before October 1. Biafra and Niger Delta agitations are unstoppable. Nigeria has grown beyond keeping its unity through force.”

The post Biafra & Niger Delta Agitations Are Unstoppable, If The North Fails To Divide From Nigeria On October 1, We Will Call Them Cowards & Mad People – Ijaw Group appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

