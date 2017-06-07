Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Nigerian government treats Igbo as conquered nationality – Doyin Okupe

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Senior Special Assistant to then President, Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe, has noted that Igbo people, in so many ways, have been trampled upon in Nigeria since after the Civil War. He said since the war ended in 1970, Nigeria has continued to fight Igbos in many other different ways. Okupe […]

Biafra: Nigerian government treats Igbo as conquered nationality – Doyin Okupe

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.