Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu not afraid of returning to prison – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that Mazi Nnamdi KANU is not afraid of going to prison a second time. The group in a statement made available to DAILY POST by its media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said there was need to make the clarification, especially for those who were calling […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu not afraid of returning to prison – IPOB

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

