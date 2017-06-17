Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu not Igbo leader, a creator of new religion – Buhari’s aide, Onochie

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has said leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is not an Igbo leader. Onochie made the remark while explaining why Kanu was not invited for the meeting between the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and some Igbo leaders. Osinbajo had convened […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu not Igbo leader, a creator of new religion – Buhari’s aide, Onochie

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.