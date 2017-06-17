Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu not Igbo leader, a creator of new religion – Buhari’s aide, Onochie

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has said leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is not an Igbo leader. Onochie made the remark while explaining why Kanu was not invited for the meeting between the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and some Igbo leaders. Osinbajo had convened […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu not Igbo leader, a creator of new religion – Buhari’s aide, Onochie

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

