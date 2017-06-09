Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Unveils Statue Erected In Honour Of Him, Poses With It (Photos)

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Politics

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu today unveiled a statute which was carved and designed in his honour. A sculptor named Mazi Okwuchukwu Njoku and his crew from Owerri, Imo state – reportedly designed the sculpture.

They presented the sculpture to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu right in his home in Afara ,Umahia the capital of Abia State.

