Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Unveils Statue Erected In Honour Of Him, Poses With It (Photos)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu today unveiled a statute which was carved and designed in his honour. A sculptor named Mazi Okwuchukwu Njoku and his crew from Owerri, Imo state – reportedly designed the sculpture.

They presented the sculpture to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu right in his home in Afara ,Umahia the capital of Abia State.

