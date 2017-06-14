Biafra: No Igbo will be intimidated in Yobe – Gov. Gaidam

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has reacted to recent threats to Igbo people living in the North to leave the area. Governor Gaidam said he considered the threat against the Igbo as unfortunate, unlawful, and unwarranted. According to him, like other Nigerians, the Igbos had a right that was fully guaranteed by the constitution […]

