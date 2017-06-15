Biafra: President Of International Nations Commercial Association Visits IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu (Photos)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu received the President of International Nations Commercial Association in Turkey Abdulkadir Erkahraman. Kanu, who received Erkahraman in his hometown in Isiama Afara Ukwu, Umuahia said, the Turkish citizen’s visit is in line with the IPOB’s plan to solidify the actualization of Biafra.

