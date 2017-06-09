Biafra: Remove Delta from your map – Governor Okowa’s aide warns MASSOB, IPOB

Mr. Ossai Ovie, a special assistant to Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that Delta State is not part of Biafra. He, therefore, asked the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to remove the state from the map the group reportedly created. […]

Biafra: Remove Delta from your map – Governor Okowa's aide warns MASSOB, IPOB

