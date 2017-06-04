Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra sit-at-home order: Why FG must listen to Igbo agitators – Niger Delta elders

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

A coalition of traditional rulers and leaders of the South South, Pan Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF, has asserted that the compliance to the sit-at-home order across the South East is an indication that all is not well with Nigeria. Against this backdrop, PANDEF advised the federal government to listen to the yearnings of the various Biafra […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

