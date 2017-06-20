Biafra: Stop threatening us or you will fail like Buhari – IPOB warns Osinbajo

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo against listening to “evil counsels” by issuing threat when addressing them or he will end up a failure like his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari. IPOB issued the warning while reacting to a statement credited to the Acting President, saying those agitating for secession […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

